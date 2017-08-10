Local News

Decomposed body found in Lumberton woods

Posted 6:35 a.m. today

Lumberton, N.C. — A decomposed male body was located Tuesday in a wooded area.

Around 10 p.m., officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to a wooded area at the end of Leggett Street. The man's body was located.

Due to decomposition, a positive identification cannot be made at this time, officials said. The body will be sent to an medical examiner for positive identification and cause of death.

