— A decomposed male body found in the woods last week in Lumberton has been identified as a 36-year-old man from the town.

Around 10 p.m., officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to a wooded area at the end of Leggett Street. The man's body was located, and police on Monday identified him as Michael Powell.

Powell's body could not initially be identified because of the decomposition, officials said. His body was sent to a medical examiner.

Police said Powell died from a gunshot wound.