— The death of two teenage girls who fell from the balcony of a Myrtle Beach hotel in April has been ruled accidental, according to the Horry County, S.C., coroner.

Sixteen-year-old Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores and 17-year-old Amber Franco, both Myrtle Beach High School students, fell from the top floor of the Camelot by the Sea hotel on April 6.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said Monday that neither teen had any drugs in their system when they fell, according to WBMF.