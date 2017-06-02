You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Massachusetts' chief medical examiner says a Duke University student whose body was found in woods near his home two weeks ago died of hypothermia.

Michael Doherty, 20, of Franklin, was found dead in dense woods and thick underbrush near Interstate 495 southwest of Boston. The medical examiner says he died due to prolonged exposure to the cold.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office said Friday an investigation found no evidence of foul play.

Doherty was last seen leaving a party in the early morning of May 14, about a quarter-mile from where he was found. He was walking home alone in the dark in the pouring rain, authorities said.

His disappearance sparked a nearly weeklong search of swampy areas of Franklin and neighboring Bellingham.

Doherty would have been a junior this fall at Duke, where he was studying engineering.