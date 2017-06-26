You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Carrboro police were investigating Monday morning after a finding a person's body outside the UNC Center for Development and Learning.

Officers responding to a suspicious person complaint found a person's body shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The person's name has not been released, and an investigation of the death is ongoing. Authorities said they do not believe there is any danger to the public as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.