  • Weather

    Johnston County is under alert. Details

Local News

Death investigation underway after Carrboro police find body

Posted 9:06 a.m. today

Carrboro, N.C. — Carrboro police were investigating Monday morning after a finding a person's body outside the UNC Center for Development and Learning.

Officers responding to a suspicious person complaint found a person's body shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The person's name has not been released, and an investigation of the death is ongoing. Authorities said they do not believe there is any danger to the public as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all