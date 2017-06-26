Death investigation underway after Carrboro police find body
Posted 9:06 a.m. today
Carrboro, N.C. — Carrboro police were investigating Monday morning after a finding a person's body outside the UNC Center for Development and Learning.
Officers responding to a suspicious person complaint found a person's body shortly after 7:30 a.m.
The person's name has not been released, and an investigation of the death is ongoing. Authorities said they do not believe there is any danger to the public as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
