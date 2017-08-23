You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The day after 800 people gathered at McCorkle Place to demand the removal of the Silent Sam Confederate statue from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, several protesters still sit at the base of the statue, determined to continue fighting.

A student was arrested along with other protesters during the rally Tuesday night. At times, police had difficulty controlling the crowds as protesters chanted and marched for several hours, taking to Franklin Street and forcing the closure of the road, as officers dressed in riot gear guarded the monument.​

The statue was surrounded by two sets of barricades beginning Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent protesters getting close to it. The barricades were taken down Wednesday morning.

The barriers, combined with the fact that the statue is continually monitored by surveillance cameras, prompted many to state that Silent Sam is better protected than any student on the campus.

University officials said two people were arrested by campus police in connection with the protest. One man was arrested by Chapel Hill police and charged with wearing a mask on public property and resisting arrest- both misdemeanor charges.

Those were not affiliated with the university, UNC officials said.

Another person arrested was 19-year-old Claude Wilson, a UNC student who was taken into custody after officers said he retreated from the crowd and pushed away officers when he was told to move.

The crowd dwindled by about 10 p.m., although many protesters remained seated by the barricades around the statue late Tuesday night.

Some who attended the rally were calling for the statue to remain on the campus, including alumni Cheyenne Wiley, who said that the statue commemorated those who fought and died in the Civil War.

"I went to school here. Those 56 students joined the Confederacy for whatever reason. That's what the statue is here for," he said.

Much of the conteversy stems from confusion over the legality of removing the monument.

Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement Monday, saying that UNC system officials have the authority to take immediate action if they believe the statue is posing a risk to public safety.

A spokesperson for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill released a response on Tuesday, saying the university does not legally have authority to remove the statue from campus unless a building inspector concludes physical disrepair of the statue poses a threat to public safety.

"We continue to believe that removing the Confederate Monument is in the best interest of the safety of our campus, but the university can act only in accordance with the laws of the state of North Carolina," the statement read.

Demonstrators held signs that read "No Trump, No KKK, No Racist USA" and "Stop pretending racism is patriotism."

"This is Silent Sam's last semester! We will not be silenced by wealthy alumni and the police!"