— Davis Drive Middle School in Cary is among six North Carolina public schools that were chosen for a national honor.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that 342 schools from across the country have been named 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools. They were chosen for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

North Carolina public schools receiving recognition are:

Brunswick Early College High School, Brunswick County Schools

Clear Creek Elementary School, Henderson County Schools

Davis Drive Middle School, Wake County Schools

Highland School of Technology, Gaston County Schools

Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy (charter school in Charlotte)

Riverbend Elementary School, Haywood County Schools

All schools are honored in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

All six of North Carolina’s schools recognized this year were selected as Exemplary High Performing Schools.

"National Blue Ribbon Schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future," DeVos said in a statement. "You are visionaries, innovators and leaders. You have much to teach us: some of you personalize student learning, others engage parents and communities in the work and life of your local schools and still others develop strong and forward-thinking leaders from among your teaching staff."

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson praised the state's honorees as models of innovation.

"These six schools are demonstrating what's best about public education in North Carolina: a clear focus on teaching and learning that delivers results for students," Johnson said in a statement.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.

Now in its 35th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized more than 8,500 schools. On Nov. 6-7, the secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate with these honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education.