— Another day, another heat advisory.

At 5 a.m., many towns around the central part of North Carolina were already nearing 80 degrees, while Fayetteville registered at 81. With another day of stifling humidity, the heat index will again rise to 105 degrees for some.

A heat advisory will be in effect for most of eastern North Carolina from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

"(It will be) 96 degrees today," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "This is going to be our last day of some of that more intense heat that we will see across the area."

The mercury begins to drop over the weekend as a cold front moves through, Gardner said. On Saturday, the high will hit 92 degrees and slip into the high 80s on Sunday.

But the cooler temperatures will also bring the risk for severe weather.

Saturday will bring a 50 percent chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. On Sunday, the chance of storms drops down to 40 percent later in the day.

"So, if you do have late-day plans, it could be that you do get rained out," Gardner said. "Of course, these are going to produce a lot of dangerous lightning, too."