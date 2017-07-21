You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Extreme heat will move into the area on Friday, according to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, and the sweltering temperatures will only get worse.

Temperatures recorded at the airport in Raleigh on Thursday made it "the hottest afternoon so far this summer," but Friday could be even hotter. According to Gardner, extreme heat will move into the area on Friday, and it's worth some attention.

Temperatures are going to increase to the 100s, so plan for weekend activities that compliment triple-digit temperatures. "We're looking at triple digits Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With (those temperatures), it's certainly possible that we'll go under a heat advisory," Gardner said.

With a potential heat advisory, it's important to take the weather seriously. Temperatures were already at 75 degrees in Raleigh at 6 a.m., and they will reach 100 degrees or more by the hottest point in the day, which will be between 4 and 6 p.m.

Stay hydrated, and consider keeping pets and kids indoors.

"I might even avoid the pool in the mid- to late afternoon because it will be so hot, but if you go, make sure the kids are hydrated," Gardner said.

Saturday will be equally hot, and, along with the heat, there will be a small chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

"We're looking at around 30 percent chance on Saturday and again on Sunday," Gardner said.

Sunday will be another very hot day with highs in the triple digits.

"Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we get into more normal temperatures," Gardner said. "Still plenty hot, but not the triple digits."