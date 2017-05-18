You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Chuck Davis, a master choreographer and teacher of traditional African dance styles who founded dance companies in North Carolina and New York, died Sunday at the age of 80. Those who loved Davis held a tribute for him Thursday night.

The master choreographer and teacher of traditional African dance touched many lives in the area. Since his death, there has been an outpouring of love and admiration on social media.

Davis founded the African American Dance Ensemble in Durham in 1983, developing a deep tradition of culture and unity.

"He chastised me, he loved up on me, he nurtured me, he protected me," said Venita Allen, a member of the African American Dance ensemble member.

For the dancers, Baba Chuck, as he is affectionately known, taught them love through the rhythm and motion of African Dance.

"Such joy that I was able to sit at the feet of the master and learn and that I can now carry his legacy on," said ensemble member Toni K Hall.

Ivy Burch, another member of the African American Dance Ensemble, said of everything he taught his students, bringing people together was the most important.

"In one sentence, bridging cultural gaps, he'll bring all nationalities from every part of the world together," Burch said.