Dance master Chuck Davis remembered for unifying, bridging cultural gaps
Posted 58 minutes ago
Updated 14 minutes ago
Durham County, N.C. — Chuck Davis, a master choreographer and teacher of traditional African dance styles who founded dance companies in North Carolina and New York, died Sunday at the age of 80. Those who loved Davis held a tribute for him Thursday night.
The master choreographer and teacher of traditional African dance touched many lives in the area. Since his death, there has been an outpouring of love and admiration on social media.
Davis founded the African American Dance Ensemble in Durham in 1983, developing a deep tradition of culture and unity.
"He chastised me, he loved up on me, he nurtured me, he protected me," said Venita Allen, a member of the African American Dance ensemble member.
For the dancers, Baba Chuck, as he is affectionately known, taught them love through the rhythm and motion of African Dance.
"Such joy that I was able to sit at the feet of the master and learn and that I can now carry his legacy on," said ensemble member Toni K Hall.
Ivy Burch, another member of the African American Dance Ensemble, said of everything he taught his students, bringing people together was the most important.
"In one sentence, bridging cultural gaps, he'll bring all nationalities from every part of the world together," Burch said.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.