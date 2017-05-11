You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Melbourne Road bridge over Interstate 440 in Raleigh will remain closed until emergency repairs can be made, officials said Thursday.

The Department of Transportation said the bridge in west Raleigh will undergo emergency repairs after it was damaged Tuesday when it was hit by a 16-foot-tall excavator being hauled by a tractor-trailer.

The repair process does not require the usual bidding process, according to the DOT, which will allow a contractor to be hired and start work faster. Officials expect a contractor to be in place in seven to 10 days.

Any work that might require a lane or complete road closure on I-440 would likely take place overnight or during a weekend to avoid impact to rush hour and weekday daytime traffic, according to the DOT.

The ramp onto eastbound I-440 by the bridge remains open, as does the exit ramp off I-440 west.