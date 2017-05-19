You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Dalai Lama, the renowned Buddhist spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, plans to visit Raleigh this fall as part of a U.S. tour, Mayor Nancy McFarlane said Friday.

No dates have been set for his October visit, but McFarlane said the Lama will spend several days in the Triangle.

"There are a lot of pieces of Raleigh that really appeal to him," she said. "We’re just really excited he sees something in Raleigh he’s drawn to and wants to come here.

"I think it says what we already know – this is an an area where people in the community really care about each other," she said.

One public event will likely be held, with proceeds going to charity, along with visits to area schools – McFarlane said the Lama is interested in science and enjoys engaging with students – and other sites.

The mayor recently visited the Lama in India, where he lives in exile from his native Tibet, to invite him to come to Raleigh. She emphasized the city's diversity and the planned Dix Park, noting the site has a history of healing as the location of North Carolina's first mental hospital.

She called the meeting humbling and was surprised he agreed to a visit so quickly. The Lama was so excited by the invitation that he initially wanted to come in June, she said, but his staff said an October visit would be best.

McFarlane also took prayer flags made by Raleigh residents to present to the Lama. He kept some and blessed others for her to bring back to the Triangle, but she said she hasn't yet figured out what to do with them.