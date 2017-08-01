You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A planned Raleigh visit from the Dalai Lama, the renowned Buddhist spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been shifted from October 2017 to April 2018, WRAL News has learned.

There was no word on the exact dates the Dalai Lama will visit Raleigh or what his schedule will be when he arrives. No reason was given for the change in dates for the visit.

When the visit was initially announced in May, Mayor Nancy McFarlane said that one public event would likely be held, with proceeds going to charity, along with visits to area schools, as the Lama is interested in science and enjoys engaging with students.

The mayor recently spent her own time and money to visit the Lama in India, where he lives in exile from his native Tibet, to invite him to come to Raleigh.

Many Buddhists in the Triangle expressed excitement over the impending visit, with many saying they have extened invitations to the Dalai Lama in the past.