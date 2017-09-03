You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The White House said President Donald Trump will announce next week whether he will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which allows undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children to remain in the country to work and attend school.

If Trump decides to end the program, it would impact thousands of students and workers in North Carolina and last week Duke University President Vincent Price sent a letter to Trump regarding the proposed changes in the program.

“As president of Duke University, home to over 14,000 students and 37,000 employees representing a great diversity of backgrounds, I urge you not to repeal or otherwise undermine the DACA program,” the letter read in part. “Ending DACA protections threatens to undermine this commitment for the many young people who have worked very hard to be here and have so much to offer the common good.”

In 2013, there were about 17,000 DACA applicants in North Carolina, according to the Brookings Institution. Data from the Department of Homeland Security shows that there have been roughly 27,000 DACA applications approved in North Carolina from the inception of the program through late 2016.

Marco Zarate, President of the state Society of Hispanic Professionals, said Sunday that not only should DACA stay, but Congress should be working on a permanent path to citizenship.

“It is bringing to our country this pool of students, of young people that want to excel, that want to contribute to our country and what better way to get educated and be a contributor of this economy,” he said.

A group of state attorneys are currently threatening to sue to have DACA rules unconstitutional.