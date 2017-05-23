You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Franklin County district attorney will not seek the death penalty for a teenager who is accused of decapitating his mom in March.

Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada is accused of murdering his mother, 35-year-old Yesenia Funes Machada on March 6. He was charged with first-degree murder.

The 18-year-old's case is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday morning, though Oliver Funes Machada will not appear because he is being evaluated at a psychiatric facility. District Attorney Michael Waters said Tuesday his office will not seek the death penalty.

Authorities were called to a home at 90 Morgan Drive in Zebulon around 12:45 p.m. that day after Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada called 911.

Authorities said that he decapitated his mother with what appeared to be a large butcher knife and walked out of the home holding her head in one hand and the weapon in another when deputies arrived at the home.

Officials said Funes Machada is in the the United States illegally, but if he is convicted to a life sentence he will serve his prison sentence in the country.