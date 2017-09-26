You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Durham man during a chase in February will not face charges, according to the district attorney.

Police said Kenneth Lee Bailey, 24, was fleeing from three officers trying to arrest him for violating the conditions of his bond and pulled a gun on them when he was shot and killed on Glenbrook Drive in the Club Boulevard public housing complex.

A preliminary report released the week after the shooting indicated Bailey had a gun and refused to drop it when officers told him to do so. Bailey's family and friends, though, disputed the story, saying he did not have a weapon.

The police report states a .45-caliber handgun that was reported stolen in Durham in December was found near the body.

The incident began after officers arrived at a home at 2512 Glenbrook Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 to serve an arrest warrant on Bailey.

Previous reports said four people were inside the house when Cpl. J.E. Lloyd, Officer T.M. Greathouse and Officer A.G. D'Meza knocked on the door. Bailey then ran out a side door and across the street, with the three officers in pursuit.

Bailey was in violation of pretrial release conditions as he awaited trial on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy stemming from an Aug. 2016 incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at a man’s chest, police said.

Greathouse, D'Meza and Lloyd were placed on paid leave pending the outcome of a State Bureau of Investigation review of the case, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.