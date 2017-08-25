You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Johnston County District Attorney concluded that a deputy and a North Carolina State Trooper were justified in shooting a woman on Interstate 40 in Johnston County on July 8.

Highway patrol troopers and Johnston County sheriff's deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 337, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. When officers arrived, they found Tina Renee Medlin, 50, of Raleigh, armed with a gun and lying on the highway.

Dashcam video from the Highway Patrol released on Friday shows Medlin pulling a gun on Taylor and Davis shortly after they arrived on scene. Taylor and Davis backed away from Medlin as she fired a shot. The video shows officers return fire, hitting her, causing her to drop to the ground in front of her SUV.

Medlin died three days after being shot.