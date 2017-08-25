  • Breaking

    DA concludes deputy, state trooper justified in fatal July shooting on I-40 in Johnston County — The Johnston County District Attorney concluded that a deputy and a North Carolina State Trooper were justified in shooting a woman on Interstate 40 in Johnston County. Tina Renee Medlin died in the July 8 shooting.

Local News

DA concludes deputy, state trooper justified in fatal July shooting on I-40 in Johnston County

Posted 14 minutes ago
Updated 15 seconds ago

A shooting in Johnston County involving a trooper and a deputy closed Interstate 40 on Saturday morning.

Newton Grove, N.C. — The Johnston County District Attorney concluded that a deputy and a North Carolina State Trooper were justified in shooting a woman on Interstate 40 in Johnston County on July 8.

Highway patrol troopers and Johnston County sheriff's deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 337, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. When officers arrived, they found Tina Renee Medlin, 50, of Raleigh, armed with a gun and lying on the highway.

Dashcam video from the Highway Patrol released on Friday shows Medlin pulling a gun on Taylor and Davis shortly after they arrived on scene. Taylor and Davis backed away from Medlin as she fired a shot. The video shows officers return fire, hitting her, causing her to drop to the ground in front of her SUV.

Medlin died three days after being shot.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all