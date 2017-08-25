DA concludes deputy, state trooper justified in fatal July shooting on I-40 in Johnston County
Posted 14 minutes ago
Updated 15 seconds ago
Newton Grove, N.C. — The Johnston County District Attorney concluded that a deputy and a North Carolina State Trooper were justified in shooting a woman on Interstate 40 in Johnston County on July 8.
Highway patrol troopers and Johnston County sheriff's deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 337, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. When officers arrived, they found Tina Renee Medlin, 50, of Raleigh, armed with a gun and lying on the highway.
Dashcam video from the Highway Patrol released on Friday shows Medlin pulling a gun on Taylor and Davis shortly after they arrived on scene. Taylor and Davis backed away from Medlin as she fired a shot. The video shows officers return fire, hitting her, causing her to drop to the ground in front of her SUV.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.