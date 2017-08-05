DA: Columbus County inmate attacks officer with 'shank'
Posted 7:37 a.m. today
Brunswick, N.C. — A correctional officer in Brunswick was attacked by an inmate Thursday evening with a "shank" style knife, officials said.
The inmate attacked the officer just before 6:30 p.m. at the Columbus Correctional Institution, according to the 13th Prosecutorial District Attorney's Office. Officials said the inmate attacked the officer with a homemade shank.
The DA's office worked with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and has since requested assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.
The names of the officer and inmate were not released.
It's unclear if, or how badly, the officer was injured.
