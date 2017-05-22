You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Customers are upset after a Raleigh shoe repair shop suddenly shut down last month.

North Ridge Shoe and Luggage Repair on Falls of Neuse Road shut down without warning at the end of April, leaving many customers wanting items they brought in to the shop returned.

The shop has been cleared out, and customers emailed 5 On Your Side about repairs they paid for in advance.

Owner Annette Winstead said the store went out of business and that she is now working to get all items back to owners by the end of the month. She said she was shipping and even hand delivering items Monday.

Winstead also said some items were sent to the manufacturer for repair and will be sent directly to customers.

At least one customer who contacted Winstead with the help of 5 On Your Side was able to get her bag returned.

When a company suddenly closes after a customer has paid in full for something, there is often little recourse. The best bet for reimbursement is to pay with a credit card so that the charge can be disputed with the credit card company.

Customers wishing to contact Winstead can email nrshoerepair@gmail.com.