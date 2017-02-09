You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Orange Water and Sewer Authority customers are hoping to get answers about last week’s water emergency during a public meeting Thursday night.

Last Friday, OWASA warned customers not to use their water because of concerns it could be contaminated.

Officials found high fluoride levels at one of their plants, so they had to shut it down. The next day, there was a 12-inch water main break.

The Health Department shut down restaurants and hotels on Friday night and urged OWASA customers to use bottled water for about 36 hours.

On Saturday afternoon, OWASA deemed its water safe and said operations are back to normal.

OWASA said they are still trying to determine how the emergency happened. They have hired outside engineering consultants to investigate what cause the fluoride overfeed and water main break.

Customers will have the chance to comment during Thursday night’s meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.