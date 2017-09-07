Cumberland schools cancel event with Lafayette mascot over slavery
Posted 8:00 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County’s interim schools superintendent this week canceled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a school environmental initiative because the program’s mascot, Revolutionary War hero the Marquis de Lafayette, owned slaves.
“I think in lieu of what’s going on around the nation and the sensitivity to issues concerning the history of slavery in the country, there was concern there that it may be offensive to some members of our community,” Superintendent Tim Kinlaw said, citing recent protests and violence surrounding Confederate Civil War monuments.
Biographers say Lafayette, a Frenchman who was a major general in the Continental Army, was an abolitionist who purchased slaves with the intent of freeing them. In 1783, Fayetteville was the first of several towns in America to be named for him, and he visited with fanfare in 1825. Lafayette died in 1834, 27 years before the Civil War.
According to The Fayetteville Observer, Lafayette was to be the mascot of “Flip-Tap-Stack!” which is an effort to teach school children to empty the trash from their disposable cafeteria trays into trash cans and stack the trays for disposal.
Phillip Mozingo Sep 7, 9:36 a.m.
Well since everything in our history is all of a sudden "offensive", let's drop history classes from school. Eventually will happen anyhow. Lord help us all.
John Kaiser Sep 7, 8:33 a.m.
Here is the context of Lafayette's slave ownership:
"In 1785 Lafayette acquired land along the Oyapok River in the French colony of Cayenne (present day French Guiana) on the coast of South America. Here, on a plantation called “La Belle Gabrielle,” where clove and cinnamon trees flourished, Lafayette set up his experiment for the gradual emancipation of a group of nearly seventy slaves, which he had purchased with the property. The slaves were paid for their labor; the sale of any slave was expressly forbidden; schooling was provided; and punishment for the blacks was no more severe than that for whites. Lafayette hoped to show that the birth rate would rise and infant mortality would decrease under these more favorable conditions, thus undercutting the need for the slave trade."
http://academicmuseum.lafayette.edu/special/specialexhibits/slaveryexhibit/onlineexhibit/gabrielle.htm
Kenneth Jones Sep 7, 8:31 a.m.
Maybe start reading minds to see if whitee has ever had racially impure thoughts. Sounds like a winner. Interim superintendent needs to be replaced immediately.
John Kaiser Sep 7, 8:19 a.m.
This is a bad call. Lafayette was an abolitionist and should be celebrated. He made a habit of needling Washington and Madison about their slaveholding and constantly tried to convince them to free their slaves during their lifetimes.
"I would have never drawn my sword in the cause of America, if I could have conceived that thereby I was founding a land of slavery." -Marquis de Lafayette
Also, Lafayette:
"Now, my dear General, that you are going to enjoy some ease and quiet, permit me to propose a plan to you, which might become greatly beneficial to the black part of mankind. Let us unite in purchasing a small estate, where we may try the experiment to free the negroes, and use them only as tenants. Such an example as yours might render it a general practice; and if we succeed in America, I will cheerfully devote a part of my time to render the method fashionable in the West Indies. If it be a wild scheme, I had rather be mad this way, than to be thought wise in the other task."
Jeff Freuler Sep 7, 8:09 a.m.
Stud like this makes me laugh now