Cumberland mom arrested after cocaine found amid crayons in home

Posted 8 minutes ago

Ashley Brooke Parker

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Cumberland County woman was arrested Friday after investigators found drugs in her Eastover home within reach of her 7-year-old son.

Ashley Brooke Parker was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was released on a $2,000 bond.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office searched Parker's home on Culbreth Drive on July 25 after receiving a child neglect report. Deputies found more than 100 used syringes in a dresser in her bedroom, and cocaine was found on a hallway bookshelf and in the cushions of a couch, where it was mixed among some crayons, authorities said.

