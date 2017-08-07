Cumberland mom arrested after cocaine found amid crayons in home
Posted 8 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Cumberland County woman was arrested Friday after investigators found drugs in her Eastover home within reach of her 7-year-old son.
Ashley Brooke Parker was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was released on a $2,000 bond.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office searched Parker's home on Culbreth Drive on July 25 after receiving a child neglect report. Deputies found more than 100 used syringes in a dresser in her bedroom, and cocaine was found on a hallway bookshelf and in the cushions of a couch, where it was mixed among some crayons, authorities said.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.