Local News
Cumberland deputy shoots, kills dog attacking person
Posted 7:58 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — An off-duty Cumberland County deputy killed a dog that was attacking someone in a Fayetteville shopping center parking lot Friday night, authorities said.
The deputy said the dog was attacking a person outside a Home Depot store at 2060 Skibo Road shortly after 7 p.m.
The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. His or her condition was unknown early Saturday.
The incident remains under investigation.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Matt Clinton Dec 24, 10:27 a.m.
So dog bites man IS news these days? Go figure.