Cumberland deputy shoots, kills dog attacking person

Posted 7:58 a.m. today

An off-duty Cumberland County deputy killed a dog that was attacking someone in a shopping center parking lot in Fayetteville on Dec. 23, 2016.
Fayetteville, N.C. — An off-duty Cumberland County deputy killed a dog that was attacking someone in a Fayetteville shopping center parking lot Friday night, authorities said.

The deputy said the dog was attacking a person outside a Home Depot store at 2060 Skibo Road shortly after 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. His or her condition was unknown early Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation.

