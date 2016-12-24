You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16fup

— An off-duty Cumberland County deputy killed a dog that was attacking someone in a Fayetteville shopping center parking lot Friday night, authorities said.

The deputy said the dog was attacking a person outside a Home Depot store at 2060 Skibo Road shortly after 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. His or her condition was unknown early Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation.