— School leaders in Cumberland County voted in a meeting Tuesday night to allow sixth-graders to take part in all middle school sports except football.

The issue is one that is not only being addressed in Cumberland County, but at school systems across the state after the State Board of Education decided to let each individual school district make a decision on the matter.

So far, 74 out of 101 North Carolina school districts have voted in favor of allowing sixth-grade students to take part in middle school athletics.

Larger middle schools say they don’t need sixth grade participation for a number of reasons, including the physical, mental and emotional adjustments younger students are making as they transition from elementary school to middle school.

Small schools, however, argue they don’t have enough students to field teams in some sports. They also say that allowing sixth graders to be on school teams provides them with coaches who become mentors.

Greg West, chairman of the Cumberland County school board, said he understands both sides of the issue.

“But I have to err on the side of helping the smaller schools out that are really struggling to field competitive teams,” West said. “If a school doesn’t have enough kids to make a team, the seventh and eighth graders don’t even get to play.”

Pine Forest Middle School Principal Billy Sparks has been in education for 40 years and has coached high school football for 17 years. He, along with principals at seven other large middle schools, are not in favor of changing the policy.

“The academics are more stringent, the expectations are much higher. We just feel like a good foundation, a good year of adjusting to middle school, would benefit everybody and then, seventh grade year, they can start playing sports,” Sparks said.

Six middle schools do want to see the policy changed. Phillip Boayu, assistant principal and athletic director at Westover Middle School, said his school struggles to field teams because of its size. He also feels athletics are a good way to help sixth graders grow.

“Well, I think it’s very important to be in athletics due to the fact that it will be an encouragement tool for those students to make good grades. It keeps them involved within the school,” Boayu said.

Another issue on the agenda was dropping the 2.0 GPA requirement for high school athletics and extracurricular participation did not pass.