— Cumberland County Schools on Thursday announced that classes would be cut short on Monday as a result of the solar eclipse.

All students at year-round schools and early college schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Monday “because of safety concerns regarding the danger of students looking at the sun during the solar eclipse during school hours and release times,” according to the district.

District officials said Afternoon Primetime at E.E. Miller Elementary School will be canceled Monday and all athletic practices will begin at 5 p.m.

The solar eclipse program scheduled for Monday afternoon at Cumberland International Early College High School has been canceled, according to the district