— The Cumberland County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night to buy out the remaining year of Superintendent Frank Till’s contract.

School officials said it would be “in the best interest of the district” to create the vacancy and begin the nationwide search for a new superintendent after Till indicated that he did not plan to return following the 2017-2018 school year.

The buyout of Till’s contract is effective immediately.

“The Board of Education thanks Dr. Till for his dedication and commitment to the district over the past eight years and wishes him, and his wife Barbara, the very best in the future,” Board Chairman Greg West said.

The school board also unanimously voted to name Associate Superintendent for Cumberland County Schools’ Auxiliary Services Tim Kinlaw as interim superintendent.

Kinlaw has been with the district for 24 years and has previously served as interim superintendent.

“With an experienced, senior leadership team in place, Tim Kinlaw is well-equipped to lead the district while the Board focuses on the search process. We will be in good hands during this transition,” said West.

School officials said they will hire the North Carolina School Board Association to assist in the nationwide search for a new superintendent and will seek public and employee input in the coming months.