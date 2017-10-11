You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19N4B

— A Cumberland County man says due to Hurricane Matthew, he's been living in a camper in his backyard for a year.

Floyd Brown, 67, says the storm has made his mobile home unlivable, and FEMA has denied his claims for help.

"Well, I can't stay in the camper because in Cumberland County, you can't just stay in a camper," Brown said. "You've got to be on a certain place to be on a camper."

Brown says the camper was supposed to be temporary housing while he upgraded the bathroom in the mobile home he was buying. A week into the repairs, Hurricane Matthew came rumbling through.

"It blew through the floor here," Brown said. "Blew up my roof, picked my roof up. It's just leaking all around it now. And they say the best thing, the only way they can fix it, is to put a garble roof on.”

Brown said it's going to cost about $6,000 to fix the roof. Its money he doesn't have, and FEMA won't pay.

FEMA inspectors sent him a letter saying they believe the damage wasn't cause by Hurricane Matthew.

They also said the damage wasn't significant enough to make the mobile home unsafe to live in. Brown disagrees and needs the help he says he deserves.

"If I had my roof on where the water would stop coming in there, I could fix up the inside again," he said.

FEMA inspectors came out a second time, after Brown appealed.

He says they wanted him to prove he lived in the mobile home, not the camper.

He showed them receipts from the payments he was making to buy the mobile home, but once again the claim was denied.

Brown says he isn't sure what he is going to do going forward.

"They keep on running back and forth," Brown said. "I don't think I'm going to get any help."

David Mace, a FEMA representative, said he was limited in what he could say about Brown's case because of privacy laws, but he did say that though Brown's original claim and appeal were denied, if he or anyone going through similar issues has additional documents or evidence, it could be resubmitted for FEMA for reconsideration.

“While federal privacy laws prevent FEMA from commenting on any individual’s case without their permission, in general all applicants have a right to appeal FEMA’s decisions, and even if their appeal is denied, have the right to submit additional documentation to support their claim.”