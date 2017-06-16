You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18M5J

Cumberland County Health Director Buck Wilson announced his resignation Friday, according to Cumberland County Commissioner Larry Lancaster.

The Cumberland County Health Department is currently under scrutiny for not properly notifying some patients that their screenings for breast and cervical cancer had an abnormal result.

Cumberland County Health Department under fire for failure to notify patients of results

An emergency meeting of the three-member Finance Committee was called Monday by the county manager to discuss an audit of the health department.

Two years ago, it was discovered that between 2010 and 2015, the health Department failed to notify eight women in a timely manner that their breast or cervical exams came back with an abnormal reading.