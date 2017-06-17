Local News
Cumberland County deputies respond to shooting
Posted 5:29 p.m. yesterday
Updated 7:12 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Kim street and Elon Street.
The number of victims and any injuries has not been confirmed.
Sherry Reams Jun 18, 6:53 a.m.
AFAIK, there is not a county police department in Cumberland. Pix seems to show some deputy Sheriffs.
