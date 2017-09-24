You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were listed in critical condition after a car hit several people who were waiting in line for a food truck in the parking lot of a Durham club, officials say.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., officials responded to La Luna Nightclub, located at 3019 Auto Drive. Seven people were taken to local hospitals after they were struck by a white sedan while waiting by the food truck, officials said, and two suffered serious injuries.

Officials say the ages of the victims vary. The car fled the scene, officials say.

Hugo Romero-Robles, 23, was arrested following the crash and charged with DWI and felony hit and run. The names of the victims have not been released.