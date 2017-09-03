You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two men were injured on Sunday in an ATV crash.

Around 1 a.m., Moore County officials responded to the 1500 block of Flowers Road off of N.C. Highway 211. At the scene, they located two men reported to be in their twenties.

Both were transported to Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

One man was critically injured, officials said. The other appeared to have a broken arm and was able to walk at the scene.

An investigation suggests that the ATV ran off the pavement and into a group of pine trees.

Flowers Road was temporarily closed in both directions while investigators were on scene.