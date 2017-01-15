You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Crews were responding to three different water main breaks in Durham on Sunday.

Officials responded to the first break around 5:15 a.m. on Fay Street near its intersection with Juniper Road. Water was gushing down the street, and the front wheel of a fire truck was stuck in a hole at the scene.

As of 10:30 a.m., officials said the street remains closed until further notice.

Later Sunday morning, water was seen gushing out of manholes at another water main break on Dupree Street near Fayetteville Street, also closing a segment of road.

Around 9 a.m., officials announced a third water main break in front of Jordan High School on Garrett Road. The road has reopened, officials said.

Officials are currently working to assess and repair damages. This is a developing story.