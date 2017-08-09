You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Fayetteville Fire Department was working Wednesday afternoon to rescue a woman who became stuck in a zip line.

Authorities said the woman became stranded between two elevated platforms on a zip line at Zip Quest at 533 Carvers Fall Road at about 4:10 p.m.

Crews with the Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department were performing a high angle technical rescue to get the woman back to one of the platforms before lowering her to safety.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.