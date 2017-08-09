Local News
Crews work to rescue woman trapped on Fayetteville zip line
Posted 15 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — The Fayetteville Fire Department was working Wednesday afternoon to rescue a woman who became stuck in a zip line.
Authorities said the woman became stranded between two elevated platforms on a zip line at Zip Quest at 533 Carvers Fall Road at about 4:10 p.m.
Crews with the Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department were performing a high angle technical rescue to get the woman back to one of the platforms before lowering her to safety.
Authorities said no injuries were reported.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.