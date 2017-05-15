Local News
Crews searching for missing 18-year-old on Jordan Lake
Posted 8:08 p.m. today
Updated 17 seconds ago
Chatham County, N.C. — Authorities were searching Monday evening for a missing 18-year-old on Jordan Lake.
A spokeswoman with Chatham County said the man was with a friend when he went into the water and did not resurface.
Authorities said the search was in the area of Poole Road E.
No additional information was immediately available.
