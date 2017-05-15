  • Weather

Crews searching for missing 18-year-old on Jordan Lake

Chatham County, N.C. — Authorities were searching Monday evening for a missing 18-year-old on Jordan Lake.

A spokeswoman with Chatham County said the man was with a friend when he went into the water and did not resurface.

Authorities said the search was in the area of Poole Road E.

No additional information was immediately available.

