— Emergency crews on Tuesday pulled an 18-year-old woman out of a vehicle after she crashed into a pond in Fuquay-Varina.

Crews were on the scene around 10 a.m, though it's unclear how long the car was submerged. Sky 5 video showed the car sitting in a small, muddy pond near Maude Stewart Road.

The driver, who was not identified, apparently drove off the side of the road, over corrected and then lost control, officials said. Three witnesses jumped into the pond to try to rescue the woman but couldn't get into the vehicle.

Authorities said the Pontiac Grand Prix was flipped onto its roof when they arrived, and it had to be turned over to get the woman out.

The driver was taken to a local hospital but her condition is unknown.