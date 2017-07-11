Crews respond to Morrisville structure fire
Morrisville, N.C. — The Morrisville Fire Rescue and Police Departments responded to a residential structure fire at 303 Walnut Woods Drive Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.
The fire was contained to one home, but units were damaged by smoke on either side.
No injuries were reported, and residents are asked to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
