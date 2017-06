You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A commercial building caught fire Saturday morning in Dunn, officials said.

Crews responded around 9:15 a.m. to 1600 South Wilson Ave., according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

It is unclear how the first started.