— A swift water rescue team fished a minivan out of the Neuse River on Saturday near Clayton, but no one was found inside.

Crews were dispatched to the river at the N.C. Highway 42 East bridge just east of the city. Officials said rescue teams searched the Honda minivan and downstream along the river banks but didn't find anyone.

Clayton police went to the minivan owner's home, but the owner told officers the vehicle was stolen and all family members were accounted for.

It's unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water.