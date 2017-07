You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18btU

— Crews battled a house fire around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Jackson King Road in Willow Spring.

The house was heavily damaged, and Jackson King Road was temporarily shut down.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators have not released a cause of the fire.