— Two men from the Triad were working on the stage crew at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester when an explosion happened Monday night.

Colin Nevins of Greensboro and Jeff Haddox from Forsyth County, along with the rest of the stage crew working at the Manchester Arena, were able to escape quickly thanks to security staff who quickly loaded them onto a bus.

Haddox, on Facebook, called the explosion “a cruel and sadistic act of terrorism” and said it is something he will never forget. He said he couldn’t believe anyone would do such a thing to children and was praying for the families who lost loved ones.

Bill Daves from the Theatrical Stage Employees Union spoke to Nevins.

“He was on a loading dock getting his stage hands, because they were about 15 minutes into loading and he was getting his people to help him take his part down, when the bomb went off,” Daves said.

The crew was taken to London, about four hours away from Manchester, and are waiting until investigators clear the arena so they can return to remove the rest of their equipment.