— Credit Suisse is adding 1,200 jobs at its technology hub in North Carolina, which approved more than $40 million in tax breaks on Tuesday to lure the jobs away from the New York City area.

The financial services giant is reorganizing operations and sharply reducing its workforce after two years of losses, cutting up to 6,500 jobs this year after slashing its overall headcount by 7,200 last year.

The announcement comes five weeks after North Carolina repealed House Bill 2, a state law limiting the rights of gay and transgender people. Passage of House Bill 2 in March 2016 led financial firms Deutsche Bank and PayPal to cancel North Carolina expansion plans.

"This is one of the 10 largest job announcements in North Carolina in the past decade," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday at a news conference to formally announce the jobs.

Cooper said the jobs will create more than $100 million in salary in the state as well as add a $70.5 million investment in a new building.

Critics called the repeal effort a sham meant to end boycotts, noting replacement legislation still prevents local protections from discrimination over sexual orientation and gender identity and leaves state lawmakers in charge of public bathroom access policies.

Credit Suisse had also considered the jobs announced Tuesday for Jersey City, N.J., according to documents provided by the state committee that approves large, discretionary tax breaks. With community college training and local sweeteners, Credit Suisse could get benefits of up to $44 million related to its North Carolina jobs.

"Credit Suisse is just the kind of financial services company with an international footprint needing a broad talent base that creators envisioned for Research Triangle Park," North Carolina Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland said in a news release. "With its location between our three flagship universities and unparalleled quality of life, companies like Credit Suisse thrive here."

The bank's jobs shift represents North Carolina's largest corporate expansion since MetLife Inc. said in 2013 that it would move 2,600 jobs from other states.

Credit Suisse decided after the 2001 terrorist attacks to move some vital back-office operations away from New York City. The Zurich, Switzerland-based bank now employs about 1,700 people at its operations in the Triangle.

The company in 2004 announced it was investing $100 million in a support and information technology center for its investment banking division. The Research Triangle Park location also includes some finance professionals.

But Credit Suisse has seen rocky times in recent years. Chairman Urs Rohner said bank is issuing new shares to raise about 4 billion Swiss francs (US$3.98 billion) to finance the ongoing restructuring.

Credit Suisse lost 2.44 billion Swiss francs (US$2.42 billion) last year, but reported a return to profit in the first quarter of this year at 596 million francs (US$594 million) on the strength of a surge in its wealth management business.

The bank also has U.S. operations in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and employs more than 45,000 in 50 countries focused on banking, investing and finance.