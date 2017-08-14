You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two more crashes occurred over the weekend at a new intersection in Holly Springs, which has now been the site of five crashes in the 10 days it has been open.

The intersection is where an extension to Main Street now crosses Ralph Stephens Road. Some drivers are missing the new two-way stop sign on Ralph Stephens Road and are getting hit by or slamming into vehicles driving on Main Street.

Police have pulled over dozens of cars that ran the stop sign and didn't cause a crash.

Holly Springs officials on Monday requested that the state Department of Transportation reconsider its decision not to intall traffic lights at the intersection. DOT said earlier the intersection didn't qualify for a signal.

The town also late last week installed rumble strips on Ralph Stephens Road and a stop sign ahead warning sign, complete with flahing light and three orange flags, to help make drivers aware of the new stop sign. A message board informing drivers of a new traffic pattern has been in place since the intersection opened.