You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1855z

— Two crashes, one resulting in a fire, shut down multiple lanes and a whole direction on I-40 and I-440 in Wake County on Monday.

Around 9:30 a.m., a wreck closed all westbound lanes of I-440 in Raleigh near Exit 14 for US-64/I-495.

A fiery crash also closed two westbound lanes of I-40 in Morrisville near Exit 284 (Airport Boulevard). One lane reopened at 10 a.m.

Officials expect both routes to fully reopen within an hour.

Any injuries resulting from the crashes have not been reported at this time.