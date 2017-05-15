Crashes close whole directions, lanes on major Raleigh routes
Posted 37 minutes ago
Updated 24 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Two crashes, one resulting in a fire, shut down multiple lanes and a whole direction on I-40 and I-440 in Wake County on Monday.
Around 9:30 a.m., a wreck closed all westbound lanes of I-440 in Raleigh near Exit 14 for US-64/I-495.
A fiery crash also closed two westbound lanes of I-40 in Morrisville near Exit 284 (Airport Boulevard). One lane reopened at 10 a.m.
Officials expect both routes to fully reopen within an hour.
Any injuries resulting from the crashes have not been reported at this time.
