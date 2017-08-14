Traffic
Crash, low-hanging power lines close Wake Forest Road in Raleigh
Posted 24 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A single-vehicle crash that resulted in low-hanging power lines closed Wake Forest Road in Raleigh early Monday morning.
The road is closed near Navaho Drive, and officials expect it to be closed through the morning commute.
Raleigh police advised drivers to avoid the area.
