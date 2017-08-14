Traffic

Crash, low-hanging power lines close Wake Forest Road in Raleigh

Posted 24 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago

A single-vehicle crash that resulted in low-hanging power lines closed Wake Forest Road in Raleigh early Monday morning.

Raleigh, N.C. — A single-vehicle crash that resulted in low-hanging power lines closed Wake Forest Road in Raleigh early Monday morning.

The road is closed near Navaho Drive, and officials expect it to be closed through the morning commute.

Raleigh police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all