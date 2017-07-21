Crash, fire shut down I-85 in Warren County
Posted 2:51 p.m. today
Manson, N.C. — Two tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 85 in Warren County that closed the highway in both directions, the State Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. near Exit 223, and one of the trucks caught fire afterward, Sgt. Mike Baker with the Highway Patrol said.
I-85 was expected to remain closed for several hours.
Detours are in place for drivers in both directions.
Southbound drivers should take Exit 233 (U.S. Highway 1/401) and turn left to go south. The highway will change to U.S. Highway 1/158, and they should turn right onto Satterwhite Point Road and then left to get back to southbound I-85 at Exit 217.
Northbound drivers are being directed to take Exit 220 (U.S. 1/158) and to turn left on northbound U.S. 1. That will take them back to northbound I-85 near the Virginia state line at Exit 233.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.