Crash, downed utility pole closes intersection of Glenwood Avenue, St. Mary's Street in Raleigh
Posted 6:51 a.m. today
Updated 6:55 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A single-vehicle crash that brought down a utility pole in Raleigh on Friday morning has closed the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and St. Mary's Street, according to police.
The intersection is expected to be closed through the morning commute.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area until the crash can be cleaned up.
The crash knocked out power to about 220 Duke Energy customers.
