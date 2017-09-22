You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A single-vehicle crash that brought down a utility pole in Raleigh on Friday morning has closed the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and St. Mary's Street, according to police.

The intersection is expected to be closed through the morning commute.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area until the crash can be cleaned up.

The crash knocked out power to about 220 Duke Energy customers.