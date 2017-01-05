1 killed in crash on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh
Posted 2:44 p.m. today
Updated 8:18 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was killed Thursday afternoon following a crash on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh.
Southbound lanes of Falls of Neuse Road were closed after a crash at the entrance to Ravenscroft School. Students and staff were asked to exit the campus via the back lot.
Authorities said that the woman who died was a driver in one of the vehicles involved in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the second vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash is underway
