  • Closings

    6 closings/delays reported, including Wake public schools. View all

  • Weather

    96 NC counties and 2 VA counties are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, and Orange counties. Details

Traffic

1 killed in crash on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh

Posted 2:44 p.m. today
Updated 8:18 p.m. today

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Raleigh, N.C. — One person was killed Thursday afternoon following a crash on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh.

Southbound lanes of Falls of Neuse Road were closed after a crash at the entrance to Ravenscroft School. Students and staff were asked to exit the campus via the back lot.

Authorities said that the woman who died was a driver in one of the vehicles involved in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is underway

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all