— A crash on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County around noon on Friday clogged traffic in the northbound lanes near Wade.

The crash happened around Wade-Stedman Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Video from the scene showed traffic trickling by in one lane.

Several vehicles, including a tanker truck, were stopped on the highway. It is unclear if all the vehicles were involved in the crash.

NCDOT officials expect the crash to take more than an hour to clean up.