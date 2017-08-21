You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18tH2

— A three-vehicle crash closed both northbound lanes of the Durham Freeway for more than an hour Monday afternoon, police said.

One person was injured in the 12:30 p.m. crash, which occurred about a mile north of the Ellis Road interchange, police said.

No other details were available.

Durham police closed the highway to northbound traffic at Ellis Road, and many of the cars and trucks stuck in the delay north of that turned around on the shoulder and headed back to Ellis Road.

The highway reopened shortly before 2 p.m.