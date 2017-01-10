You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was hospitalized Tuesday night after crash on New Hope Road in Raleigh.

Authorities said North New Hope road was closed in both directions near Marsh Creek Road as officers investigate the crash that occurred at about 8:10 p.m.

At least one person was taken to WakeMed for treatment. The severity of injuries was unknown.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until normal traffic flow resumes.

No further information was available.